Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,239 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 436,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,253,000 after buying an additional 56,790 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 1,605 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,434 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

