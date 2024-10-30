Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 26,011 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 547,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.1% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

CMG stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

