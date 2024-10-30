Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 22,344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 267.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $98.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

