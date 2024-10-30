inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.88 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $85.88 million and approximately $368,395.72 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00006933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,169.77 or 0.99923933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005983 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000035 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0031429 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $445,210.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

