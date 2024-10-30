Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,490.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 586,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 569,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

