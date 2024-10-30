Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Vice Chairman Sells 27,874 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 1,805,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,359. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

