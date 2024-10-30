Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Vice Chairman Sells 27,874 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NTRS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 1,805,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,359. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
