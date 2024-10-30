Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 22,090 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 22,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $88,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,773,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,287,753.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $33,054.43.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,025. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Getty Images by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

