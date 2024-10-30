InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

InPost Trading Down 0.6 %

INPOY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Get InPost alerts:

About InPost

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.