Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of LAPR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $25.19.
