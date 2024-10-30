This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read InMed Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Further Reading