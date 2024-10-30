Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,185,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 2,838,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNF stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

