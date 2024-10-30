Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.16.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 122.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 490,680 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

