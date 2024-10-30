Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at $11,752,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

