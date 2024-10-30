Ignition (FBTC) Price Tops $71,987.15 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $71,987.15 or 1.00192834 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $41.67 million and $421,275.61 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 939 tokens and its circulating supply is 579 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 578.81417942. The last known price of Ignition is 72,274.61173892 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $328,890.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

