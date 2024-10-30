IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.010-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-7.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. 441,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,488. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

