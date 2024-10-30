ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $139.73 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $139.73 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,041,286,106 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,146,398 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,041,195,597.6878735 with 1,029,123,604.9514333 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13619727 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,977,243.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

