ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,225.39 ($15.89) and last traded at GBX 1,230.53 ($15.96). 221,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 119,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234 ($16.00).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £804.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,732.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,206.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,076.92%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

