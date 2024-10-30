Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

