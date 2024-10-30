Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.