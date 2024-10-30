Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $16.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $257.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

