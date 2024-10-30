Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $209,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,574.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

HON traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.18 and a 12-month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

