HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 56.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,876,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.