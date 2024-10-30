Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $563.58 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.62 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -212.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.17.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

