Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $387,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $696.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $452.03 and a one year high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

