Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

