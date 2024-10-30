Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,200 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 578,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $167.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

