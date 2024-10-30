Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BITB opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

