Highline Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 130,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.