Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $765,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 112,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,503.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

