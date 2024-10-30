Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,857 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

