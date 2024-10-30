Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 15th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

