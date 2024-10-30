Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $258,415 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

