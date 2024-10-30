H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

