HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCI. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

