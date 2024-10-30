HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.55. 325,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,746. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.73 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.21.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

