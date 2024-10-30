Hawaiian Electric Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 14,401 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 9,345 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

