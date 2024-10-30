Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,795,090 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.