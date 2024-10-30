Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

On October 22, 2024, Hanmi Financial Corporation, a Delaware-based company, released its financial report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company’s press release disclosed details regarding its financial performance during this period. Hanmi Financial also provided a supplemental presentation on its website, accessible at https://investors.hanmi.com, offering additional insights into its financial standing.

The press release and supplemental presentation, denoted as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 respectively, have been attached to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is important to note that the information shared under “Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition,” along with the accompanying exhibits, is not considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in subsequent filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Furthermore, Hanmi Financial Corporation issued a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements within its press release, mentioning that uncertainties and contingent factors could cause actual results to diverge from the forward-looking projections. Risks identified include but are not limited to economic conditions, market volatility, regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, and shifts in governmental policies, among others.

It is advised that interested parties refer to Hanmi Financial’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive overview of the risks associated with the company. Hanmi Financial Corporation stated its commitment to meeting reporting obligations and updating forward-looking statements as required by law.

This announcement comes following the completion and submission of the necessary Form 8-K filing to the SEC on October 22, 2024. The report was signed by Bonita I. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation.

For additional details and in-depth information, interested individuals can access the complete Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s official website or through Hanmi Financial Corporation’s investor relations page.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

