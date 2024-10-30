Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:EMAX) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:EMAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113. Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$18.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.69.

