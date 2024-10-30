Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. 25,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

