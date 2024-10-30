GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,072 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $261.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.04 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $642,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,628,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,784,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $642,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,628,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,784,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,341. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.