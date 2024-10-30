Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Critical Analysis

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Permianville Royalty Trust 15.44% 14.80% 14.74%

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 26.41 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -20.76 Permianville Royalty Trust $3.26 million 15.93 $10.60 million $0.30 5.25

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

