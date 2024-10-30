Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,529. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

