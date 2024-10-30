GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.55 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.