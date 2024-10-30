GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

