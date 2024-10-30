GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $257.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.08.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.