GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $45,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

