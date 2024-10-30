GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

