GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

