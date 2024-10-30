Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.